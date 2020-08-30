Body found off Laguna Beach after swimmer went missing, the 3rd death along O.C. coast in past week

A body was recovered in the ocean off a Southern California beach Saturday in the same area where a person was found dead in the water a week earlier.

A search was launched Friday following reports of a missing swimmer in the Table Rock area of Laguna Beach.

It wasn’t immediately known if the person found dead on Saturday is the swimmer reported missing the previous day.

Authorities on Sunday identified the man found dead as 46-year-old Jeffrey Tregaskes of Dana Point, The O.C. Register reported.

It’s the third death along Orange County’s coastline in the past week, according to the paper.

A 25-year-old man was found dead in the surf off Huntington Beach on Aug. 25.