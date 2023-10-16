A body was found on an on-ramp of the northbound 605 Freeway in the Whittier area Monday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:50 a.m. near the Rose Hills on-ramp of the highway, according o the California Highway Patrol.

Responding officers located the body, though it is unclear how and when it got there and how the person died. The person has not been identified.

The 605 Freeway on-ramp at Rose Hills was closed after a body was found on the side of the highway on Oct. 16, 2023. (KTLA)

A SigAlert was issued for the on-ramp amid the ongoing investigation.

No further details about the incident have been released.