A body was found on an on-ramp of the northbound 605 Freeway in the Whittier area Monday morning, officials said.
The incident was reported around 8:50 a.m. near the Rose Hills on-ramp of the highway, according o the California Highway Patrol.
Responding officers located the body, though it is unclear how and when it got there and how the person died. The person has not been identified.
A SigAlert was issued for the on-ramp amid the ongoing investigation.
No further details about the incident have been released.