Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday.

The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho Cucamonga, officials said.

The man’s cause of death is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division.

Details remain limited, but authorities say no signs of foul play were discovered so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 online at www.wetip.com.