Body found untouched by flames or smoke after crews respond to house fire in Woodland Hills

Police respond to investigate after a dead body was found at the scene of a house fire in Woodland Hills on June 29, 2020. (KTLA)

Firefighters responding to a small fire in a Woodland Hills house found a dead man inside who was not touched by the flames or smoke, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Monday.

LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said firefighters found “contents burning in one room” in a house in the 23200 block of West Victory Boulevard and extinguished the flames by about 2:45 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters searched the home, they found the dead man, who appeared to be in his late 50s, Prange said.

“The patient didn’t come into contact with the fire or smoke,” Prange said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

