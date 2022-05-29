Los Angeles Fire Department personnel recovered the body of a hiker from a trail near Pacific Palisades Sunday afternoon.

The man’s body was found near Will Rogers Park on the 3000 block of Rustic Canyon Road, LAFD said in an alert.

At 12:10 p.m., a Fire Department helicopter lowered two rescuers down to the location of the hiker to assess their health and render aid if needed. When they landed on the ground, they discovered that the hiker was deceased.

Fire officials have identified the hiker only as a man believed to be about 35 years old.

His cause of death is unclear and the incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. County coroner’s office.