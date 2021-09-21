Body of Rancho Cucamonga Marine returning home; procession planned to pay tribute

The body of a third Southern California Marine who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last month will return home Tuesday.

Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, of Rancho Cucamonga, will be flown to Ontario International Airport prior to a procession through his hometown on the way to his final resting place at Forest Lawn Covina Hills.

Merola’s arrival at the airport will be a private event reserved for family and loved ones, but the public is encouraged to line the procession route and show its support.

The procession is scheduled to leave the airport about 5:45 p.m. and pass by Los Osos High School, where Merola graduated, before entering the westbound 210 Freeway.

Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola’s mother Cheryl Rex (2nd from left) speaks during a remembrance in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 2, 2021. (KTLA)

From there, it will take the southbound 57 Freeway and finally the westbound 10 Freeway to Forest Lawn, located at 21300 Via Verde Street.

See below for full procession route and map

Merola, 20, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in an Aug. 26 attack as he was supporting evacuation operations outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

His awards include the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. Additional awards pending approval may include the Combat Action Ribbon and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Merola was honored earlier this month during a remembrance in Rancho Cucamonga.

“I love you son, and I can’t imagine living this life without you in it,” Merola’s mother Cheryl Rex said to the hundreds gathered in the city’s Central Park Freedom Courtyard.

The public is also invited to attend Merola’s funeral service, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Forest Lawn mausoleum, according to the Press Enterprise. It will be followed by a private burial.

Procession route from Ontario Airport

Eastbound (left) Jurupa Street

Northbound (left) Haven Avenue

Eastbound (right) 6th Street

Northbound (left) Milliken Avenue

Eastbound (right) Vintage Drive

Northbound (left) Rochester Avenue

Westbound (left) Banyan Street

Northbound (right) Milliken Avenue

Westbound (left) Wilson Avenue

Southbound (left) Haven Avenue

Westbound (right) Interstate 210

Southbound (left) 57 Freeway

Westbound (right) Interstate 10

Exit 40 onto Via Verde Street

Southbound (left)

Destination: Forest Lawn-Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde Street, Covina.

Grizzlies we hope to see you today, lining the streets of Banyan and Milliken to honor LCPL Dylan Merola today. Please join us and be in place by 6pm. Thank you and claws up! pic.twitter.com/Qc3n2IOTaO — Principal Cypher (@LOHS_Grizzlies) September 21, 2021