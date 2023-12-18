Body parts found in an Encino dumpster last month have been positively identified as the remains of missing 37-year-old mother of three Mei Haskell, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner announced Monday.

The victim’s husband, 35-year-old Samuel Bond Haskell IV, is accused of killing his wife and dismembering her body.

Haskell, the son of a one-time high-profile Hollywood agent at William Morris, has since been charged with his wife’s murder, as well as the murder of his in-laws, whose bodies have not yet been found.

Investigators said that on Nov. 7 Haskell hired four day laborers to haul away several heavy trash bags from his Tarzana home.

“One of the laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly observed human body parts,” according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office. “They called 911 and reported the incident.”

That same day, Haskell was reportedly seen and photographed approximately five miles from his home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace disposing of a large trash bag into a dumpster off Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

On Nov. 8, a man looking through that dumpster found a torso in a trash bag and called 911.

Police returned to the Tarzana home where they said they found evidence consistent with a killing and dismemberment. Haskell was arrested at the Topanga Mall later that morning on suspicion of murder.

Mei Haskell’s parents, Yanxiang Wang (left) and Gaoshen Li (right) are seen in photos provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 35-year-old first appeared in court on Dec. 8 where his arraignment was postponed to Jan. 12, 2024.

Haskell did not enter a plea and his attorney requested a continuance of the hearing. According to the Los Angeles Times, Haskell has made an abrupt change to his defense, replacing his previous attorney with a new one.

The murder charges against Haskell include special circumstance allegations of multiple murders. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.