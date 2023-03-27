On Monday, authorities with the Fullerton Police Department released officer-worn camera footage of a fatal shooting of an unarmed suspect that occurred last month.

The deadly incident unfolded on Feb. 10, just after 1 a.m. when officers spotted a vehicle in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue that police say was wanted in connection with an armed robbery out of San Bernardino County.

When authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect, identified as Austin Heiselman, led officers on a pursuit through Fullerton and La Habra, according to a news release from Fullerton PD.

During the pursuit, police said the suspect waved a handgun out of the window.

At the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Imperial Avenue, in La Habra, the suspect ran a red light at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle, causing his car to flip and catch on fire. Police say Heiselman then exited his overturned vehicle and fled the scene on foot, running into a nearby shopping center.

Video of the incident shows a police K-9 and an officer running toward the suspect.

“As officers approached Heiselman, he took a shooting stance towards officers, at which point an officer involved shooting occurred,” the release stated.

After the shooting, authorities say officers immediately began life saving measures on the suspect until paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived. Heiselman was later declared dead at the scene.

“A search of Heiselman revealed that he was unarmed at the time of the shooting,” the release noted. “Two replica firearms and replica ammunition were located in Heiselman’s vehicle.”

Body-worn footage released by the Fullerton Police Department on Mar. 27, 2023, shows an end of pursuit foot chase that resulted in a fatal police shooting. (Fullerton PD)

The California Department of Justice is conducting an independent investigation into the police shooting.

“As a reminder, while body worn cameras are an excellent investigative tool, they do not always show what the officers may have seen, and vice versa, the officers don’t always experience what the body camera footage shows,” the news release stated. “We ask that the community keep this in mind when viewing these videos.”