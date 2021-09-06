Bodybuilders power their way to Venice for annual Labor Day Muscle Beach Championship

Labor Day is here, which means hot weather, BBQs and, of course, the Muscle Beach Championship in Venice.

Bodybuilders and spectators from around the world muscled into Venice Beach Monday for the annual competition, which is held at the Venice Beach Recreation Center located at 1800 Ocean Front Walk.

The fitness event is free to attend and is open to amateur competitors for an entry fee of $120.

Over 1,000 bleacher seats are available for spectators with prejudging beginning at 10 a.m. The finals take place at 1 p.m.

Bill Dobbins and Steve Davis are scheduled to be inducted into the Muscle Beach Hall of Fame.