Southern California is getting hit Thursday from the most powerful showers being produced by a “bomb cyclone” that formed off the coast this week.

The storm, which arrived Wednesday, is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to most areas with even higher totals in the mountains and foothills.

“Rain rates still look to peak in the 0.50 to 1.00 inch per hour range, with isolated rates of 1.25 inches per hour likely,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin. “This is a lot of water and the threat of flooding is a real concern. Expect a lot of roadway flooding, including a few freeway closures. The Thursday morning commute will be bad.”

Forecasters are also warning of dangerous thunderstorms Thursday, which could drop several inches of rain in a short amount of time.

National Weather Service

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday throughout California to “keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” he said in a statement. The declaration allows emergency crews to mobilize quickly and prepare for flash floods, debris flows and other crises.

“This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response,” Newsom said.

The potential for flooding and debris flows has foothill communities concerned about flooding, especially in and near recent burn areas.

K-rails were put in place in anticipation of flooding in the Duarte community, where a yellow alert has been issued.

Trash bins and cars were ordered to be removed from the streets to keep them from floating away and make room for the K-rails.

The National Weather Service posted a map online of recent burn areas where a flood watch was in effect.

Residents were asked to be prepared to evacuate if an order is issued.

An image warning residents about a flood watch was posted Wednesday night. (National Weather Service).

Flood watches are issued when flooding is possible in a certain area. Flood warnings are issued when flooding is happening, the Weather Service explained.

Motorists can expect a major impact on the morning commute Thursday and were urged to be on the lookout for downed trees, rocks and debris on the road.

Warm conditions for a winter storm will keep snow levels around rather high with around 1 to 2 feet of snow expected above 7,500 feet, according to the Weather Service.

The storm will also bring powerful winds to the region Thursday, with gust of 50 mph or higher expected in our local mountains.

Showers are forecast to taper off Thursday evening with drier conditions continuing through the weekend.

The Southland is likely to see more rain, although not as heavy, next week.