A large storm described by weather officials as a “bomb cyclone” is making it’s way down the California Coast this week. The storm is expected to dump heavy amounts of rain on Southern California Wednesday and Thursday.
Here’s a look at some of the images that were captured of this strong Pacific storm.
Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall in Southern California between Wednesday and Thursday. The “atmospheric river” is expected to continue next week with more systems bringing rain to the region.