This satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the U.S. West coast on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 3:36 p.m. (NOAA via AP)

A large storm described by weather officials as a “bomb cyclone” is making it’s way down the California Coast this week. The storm is expected to dump heavy amounts of rain on Southern California Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s a look at some of the images that were captured of this strong Pacific storm.

A satellite image shows the massive storm system making its way down the Southern California coast on Jan. 4, 2023 at 8 a.m. (KTLA)

This satellite image shows a storm approaching the U.S. West coast on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 3:36 p.m. (NOAA via AP)

Los Angeles Department of Transportation personnel prepare to close Laurel Canyon Boulevard between Hollywood Boulevard and Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills area anticipation of a storm on Jan. 4, 2022. (KTLA)

Caltrans offered the following tips while recommended residents not travel during heavy rains. (Caltrans)

Ifeyinwa Nzerem loads sandbags into her car after picking them up from an emergency distribution site to prepare her home for an upcoming storm, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in San Francisco. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Ifeyinwa Nzerem puts down sandbags in an attempt to prevent flooding from an upcoming storm, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in San Francisco. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

People line up in their vehicles as workers verify their addresses, for eligibility to receive free sandbags from an emergency distribution center to prepare for an upcoming storm, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in San Francisco. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Owner Matthew Coric climbs over a metal flood gate his family members helped install in front of Pink Onion, a pizzeria in the Mission District in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Salgu Wissmath/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Fernando Bizarro, left, collects sandbags from an emergency distribution center to prepare for an upcoming storm, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in San Francisco. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Angelo Coric, center, the owner’s father, and Feliciano Cinta, right, pasta chef, help install a metal flood gate in front of Pink Onion, a pizzeria in the Mission District in San Francisco, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in preparation fo storms. (Salgu Wissmath/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain to fall in Southern California between Wednesday and Thursday. The “atmospheric river” is expected to continue next week with more systems bringing rain to the region.