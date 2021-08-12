Bomb squad called to investigate stolen vehicle with possible pipe bomb at Fontana gas station

A bomb squad was called to a San Bernardino gas station after what appeared to be a pipe bomb was found inside a stolen vehicle Thursday morning.

Officers located the vehicle next to a gas pump at the Arco station located near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard at about 4:15 a.m., Fontana Police Department Officer Jennie Venzor said.

The driver, who police say was in possession of a loaded gun, was taken into custody.

Officers then found the possible pipe bomb and other weapons inside the vehicle, Venzor said.

A bomb squad was called to the scene.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the response team in the street, staying back from the Subaru SUV.

The vehicle could also be seen sitting next to the pump with all of its doors open. A spare tire, a storage bin and a gas tank were among several items that were strapped to the SUV.

The SUV had been reported stolen from Rialto, Venzor said.

No further information about the suspect was immediately available