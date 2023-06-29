A bomb squad is investigating a suspicious item discovered in a Burbank neighborhood on Thursday.

Burbank Police received a call reporting an unidentified package spotted outside of a home on the 1800 block of Maple Street around 4 p.m.

A bomb squad from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The package appears to be isolated in a backyard as authorities work to identify the item.

An LASD bomb squad is investigating a suspicious item found in a Burbank neighborhood on June 29, 2023. (KTLA)

It’s unclear where the package came from and no suspect descriptions are known at this time.

Roads between Victory Boulevard and Jeffries Avenue are closed to traffic as the investigation remains ongoing.

Details remain limited. This developing story will be updated.