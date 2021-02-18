Bomb squad investigating possibly hazardous materials found in Brea home; 2 detained

Hazmat teams were conducting an investigation after possibly hazardous materials were found in a Brea home during a probation compliance check Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Probation officers responded to the 700 block of North Sonora Circle around 2:45 p.m. for a compliance check, according to the Brea Police Department. While there, they discovered hazardous materials inside the home.

Teams from the Anaheim Fire and Rescue’s Hazardous Materials Section, the Brea Fire Department and the Orange County sheriff’s bomb squad responded to the location to investigate the substance.

During the search, two people were detained, according to Sgt. Chris Haddad of Brea police.

There was no immediate threat to public safety, officials said, but the homes immediately surrounding the residence were evacuated.

The residential areas of Skywood and Sonora streets were blocked off to all traffic as authorities continued their investigation through 6:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.