Bomb threat closes Charles R. Drew medical school in Willowbrook

The Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science campus in Willowbrook is seen in an undated photo. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Charles R. Drew University closed its campus Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, officials said.

The medical campus of the historically Black college and university in Willowbrook received a bomb threat early Sunday that led to the campus’ closure.

The Times obtained a copy of the threat sent from an individual who identified as a white, male, neo-Nazi fascist who alleges to have planted three titanium nitrite sulfuric bombs around the eastern and northern parts of campus. The bombs were allegedly going to detonate around 1 p.m. Sunday.

“I want to show the Black population what the white man can do, we will take back our land!” the threat said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.