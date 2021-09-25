Bomb threat halts Gold Line train in Monrovia

A bomb threat halted the Metro Gold Line train in Monrovia Saturday afternoon, but the incident was resolved by about 6:30 p.m., officials said.

Either a train conductor or a passenger reported a suspicious package just before 4 p.m., according to Deputy DuBosky of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The train was stopped, and the LASD’s Arson and Explosives Detail investigated, DuBosky added.

The train remained stopped until the investigation wascomplete, and the Monrovia Police Department asked the public to avoid the area until the area was safe.

The incident at the Monrovia Gold Line train platform has been resolved. Roads and sidewalks will be reopened shortly.



Again, for any inquiries regarding this incident, please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. https://t.co/fwYdlVEvVv — Monrovia Police (@MonroviaPolice) September 26, 2021

