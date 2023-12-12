Norco City Hall and nearby businesses in the 2800 block of Clark Avenue were evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the area shortly before 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a bomb threat, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Vickers confirmed.

The City of Norco asked people to avoid the area during the incident.

“Clark Avenue between Fourth Street and Market Street around Norco City Hall is closed due to law enforcement activity. Avoid the area until further notice,” a post on the City’s Facebook page read.

All of the businesses were deemed safe and the evacuations were lifted following a sweep by the Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Team, Vickers said.

No information was released about what was found, if anything, during the sweep.

The investigation is ongoing, Vickers said.