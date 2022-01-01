Second hoax bomb threat made against Saddleback Medical Center

Authorities have confirmed that the reports of a bomb on the campus of the Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills Saturday night are a hoax, the second such false threat made in the past week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced.

“After a complete search of the hospital and the surrounding area, it has been determined that the threat to the hospital was a hoax. The hospital will reopen shortly,” the department said on Twitter.

A similar threat was made this past Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department said, and that was also determined to be a hoax.

“Investigators will work to identify who called in the threat so they can be held accountable,” the department added.

