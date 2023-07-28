A brush fire reported Thursday afternoon near Temecula has exploded and has burned hundreds of acres as of Friday morning.

The Bonny Fire was first reported around 2:45 p.m. Thursday near the 44000 block of Bonny Lane in Aguanga, a city about 20 miles east of Temecula.

A brush fire was reported near Aguanga, California on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The blaze initially covered five acres in medium fuels but was burning at a moderate to critical rate of speed, the Riverside County Fire Department stated on its Facebook page.

The blaze had spread to 500 acres with 10 percent containment as of Friday morning, according to the Fire Department.

Evacuation orders are in place for areas south of Silver Star Drive, east of Sunset Avenue, north of Wilson Street and west of 16th Street.

Evacuation warnings have also been issued for areas south of Tulle Peak, south of Ramsey, west of Terwilliger, and east of – and north of – the forestry boundary, according to the Fire Department.

Updates on evacuations can be found here.