'Booster skirt' used to steal $3K in cosmetics from Sephora in Malibu

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be a part of a Romanian Theft group that stole thousands in merchandise from a store in Malibu.

The incident occurred on Nov. 3 just after 12:30 p.m. at Sephora, a makeup, skin care and beauty products chain, located at 3896 Cross Creek Road in Malibu, according to a bulletin released by LASD.

Surveillance footage captured the two women enter the store and approach the cosmetics section.

Authorities said the thieves used a “booster skirt,” a garment with a loose elastic waistband that can be used to drop items into, and were able to make off with an estimated $3,600 in stolen merchandise.

Two suspects believed to be tied to a Romanian theft group seen using a “booster skirt” to steal cosmetics at a Sephora in Malibu on Nov. 3, 2023. (LASD)

The pair then exited the store with the hidden merchandise and left the area in a black 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan.

The cosmetics heist came just 10 before a Sephora in Calabasas was hit by a thief who got away with more than $1,000 in designer fragrances.

Just a week later, another Calabasas retailer called Feature was taken for $15,000 in merchandise by a trio of brazen thieves.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes or who may be able to identify the suspects from the released photos is urged to contact LASD’s Malibu-Lost Hills Station at 818-878-1808.

Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-878-1808 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.