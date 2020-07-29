Border agents arrest 19 after panga boat lands near San Clemente

Border agents arrested 19 people Tuesday after a panga boat landed at a Southern California beach.

Federal authorities say agents spotted the small vessel with 17 people aboard around 4:45 a.m. near San Clemente.

Once reaching land, the group made their way to a sedan that was waiting nearby, driven by a Guatemalan citizen.

The boat passengers, all Mexican citizens, and the sedan driver were arrested. A few hours later, a Salvadorian citizen was also arrested in connection with the smuggling event.

The Guatemalan and Salvadorian citizens, both in the U.S. illegally, were set to be charged with felony smuggling of illegal immigrants.