Border Patrol agents confiscate nearly $1 million in drugs from checkpoint near Salton Sea

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized nearly $67,000 worth of methamphetamine from this Nissan on Friday near the Salton Sea. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via LATimes)

U.S. Border Patrol agents confiscated more than $800,000 worth of drugs from a checkpoint near the Salton Sea in the last two weeks, the agency announced.

The El Centro Sector of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said multiple drug busts at the Highway 86 checkpoint between Salton City and Westmoreland found methamphetamine, heroine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Three incidents were logged over the weekend, according to a release from Border Patrol. In one, agents said a 21-year-old man was found with roughly $88,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl. Two other seizures involved a 35-year-old man found with roughly $58,000 worth of heroin and a 53-year-old man found with nearly $360,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine, the agency said.

“It’s a pretty high amount of drugs in such a short period of time,” Border Patrol spokesman Macario Mora said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.