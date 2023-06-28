Chris “Spanto” Printup, the founder of the Los Angeles-based clothing line Born X Raised, has died following a car accident, the company announced Wednesday.

In a social media post, Born x Raised said Spanto, 42, suffered injuries in a crash on June 25. He died Wednesday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Chris “Spanto” Printup has died at age 42. (IG: Born X Raised)

“He leaves behind his wife Anna and three children, Marilyn, Carter and David, a sister, three brothers, his mother, step mother, and step father, his beloved grandparents, his family at Born X Raised, his extended native family, the city of Los Angeles that he loved and championed, and an extensive network of true friends,” an Instagram post read.

No further information about the crash was provided.

Spanto, a Venice Beach native of Apache and Seneca heritage, launched Born x Raised in 2013.

The stylish streetwear gained immense popularity over the years through collaborations with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rams, among others, The L.A. Times reported.

Many saw Spanto as an immense influence on L.A.’s culture and style, which is reflected in the social media tributes that followed the announcement of his death.

“Spanto Forever,” the Rams, L.A. Sparks and L.A. Galaxy said in separate Instagram tributes.

“The city hurt’n,” said Compton-based rapper YG.

“My entire heart and support to the Spantos family. Our beloved city was so lucky to be his and will continue being his,” said Yesika Starr, a social media influencer and self-described “Fat Activist.”

“The one brand that has always showcased the real L.A. and the ongoing gentrification issues in our neighborhoods. Spanto and BxR forever,” another IG user wrote.