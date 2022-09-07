Los Angeles is filled with photo-worthy landmarks, so it’s no surprise that an L.A. restaurant is ranked in the top five photo-worthy places to eat.

Bottega Louie, a restaurant known for its Italian cruise, breakfast and dessert options, ranked second among the “most photo-worthy places to eat in the U.S. and Canada,” according to Yelp. As of Aug. 1, approximately 31,000 photos have been taken at that Los Angeles location.

The restaurant also has a second location in West Hollywood that serves food destined to live on someone’s Instagram feed.

The complete list of top 10 photogenic restaurants in the U.S. and Canada includes:

Bacchanal Buffet (Las Vegas, Nevada) – 32,658 photos

Bottega Louie (Los Angeles, California) – 30,817 photos

Marugame Udon (Honolulu, Hawaii) – 17,500 photos

Girl & The Goat (Chicago, Illinois) – 15,852 photos

Katz’s Delicatessen (New York, New York) – 13,727 photos

Founding Farmers (Washington DC) – 12,709 photos

Acme Oyster House (New Orleans, Louisiana) – 10,190 photos

Screen Door Eastside (Portland, Oregon) – 8,753 photos

Piroshky Piroshky (Seattle, Washington) – 8,430 photos

Versailles Restaurant (Miami, Florida) – 8,208 photos

The complete list of the 61 restaurants deemed to be the most photo-worthy can be found here.