A boulder and mudslide prompted the closure of portions of Topanga Canyon on Jan. 5, 2023 (Caltrans)

Officials with the California Highway Patrol on Thursday evening announced that a portion of Topanga Canyon, from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive, is closed until further notice due to a traffic hazard.

The hazard in question is a large boulder that made it onto the roadway, along with a mudslide, that crews with Caltrans have been working to clear.

At around 5 p.m., Caltrans said that the boulder was too big for crews to break up with hydraulic hammers.

“An explosive specialist is en route to detonate the boulder,” the agency tweeted.

It is currently unclear when the road will reopen.