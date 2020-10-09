Armenian Americans and their allies gather in Hollywood on Oct. 3, 2020, to call for media coverage of the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh. (KTLA)

David Koroghlyan and his two boys were visiting family in Armenia when fighting broke out on Sept. 27 with neighboring Azerbaijan over a tiny separatist region on the border of the ex-Soviet republics.

Within days, Koroghlyan put his 10- and 11-year-old sons on a plane back home to Los Angeles. He was staying behind to join the fight.

Now training 12 hours a day with a volunteer group of soldiers, Koroghlyan could be called to the front lines any day.

“I’m not sure if they know that they might not see their dad again,” said his wife Susan, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Bound by duty and love, some L.A. Armenians are joining the battle lines in their homeland: “Everybody my age, and after, grew up with this. This has been looming over our heads. So, here it is, a resolution. Here’s a chance.” https://t.co/5PiEnqZiMg @lila_seidman — Alene Tchekmedyian (@AleneTchek) October 9, 2020