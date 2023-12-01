The 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot in the Santa Clarita area last month was killed by an accidental discharge after the victim and another child were playing with a gun.

Willians Lemus Ayala — his first name has also been identified as Willian or William in some reports — was found shot to death near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon in Tujunga Canyons on Nov. 6.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the shooting occurred as two “juveniles were manipulating a firearm when it unintentionally discharged, causing grave injury to the victim.”

Police have identified the other child, but their identity is being withheld due to their age.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review, the LASD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

To donate to the Ayala family, visit this GoFundMe page.