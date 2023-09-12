A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday after he was struck by a bus belonging to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The child was hit just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Bellaire Avenue and Chandler Boulevard in Valley Village, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Footage from the scene shared to the Citizen app showed debris in the roadway at the crash site, while the bus remained parked nearby.

The incident is being investigated as a traffic collision, and no further details were available, police said.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.