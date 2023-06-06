A 14-year-old boy faces almost two dozen felony charges for a series of alleged commercial burglaries in Torrance.

Between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on April 27, the unidentified teen used a stolen car to burglarize 11 businesses “in close proximity” to each other in the north part of Torrance, leaving “signs of forced entry via a smashed window” on several structures, according to the Torrance Police Department.

When police identified the teen, they found that he had been arrested by a neighboring law enforcement agency “for committing additional burglaries in a second stolen vehicle,” the release said.

“In total, the juvenile suspect has been charged with 22 felony counts committed in approximately a 25-hour period,” police added.

Businesses concerned about break-ins are encouraged to join Business Watch.