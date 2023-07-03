Angel Chacon is seen in an image provided by the Ventura Police Department.

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 8-year-old boy who disappeared in Ventura Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Angel Chacon was last seen around 3:30 p.m. riding a bicycle near his apartment complex in the 200 block of Ramona Street.

Angel had been left at the apartment with his 17-year-old brother.

The boy was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. when his mother called 911, the Ventura Police Department stated in a news release.

Angel Chacon is seen in an image provided by the Ventura Police Department.

An extensive search, which included the use of a drone, continued through the night in the area where Angel disappeared.

Officers went door to door searching for the missing boy and a VC alert was sent to residents and social media platforms in the surrounding area, the Police Department said.

Angel was described as a Hispanic male standing 4 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing about 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt with black stripes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information or has seen Angel was asked to call 911 immediately.