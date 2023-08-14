A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stabbing another teen in Chino Hills last week, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at a Wendy’s restaurant in the 15000 block of Pomona Rincon Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to an altercation involving students from Chino Hills High School.

During the altercation, the 14-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed another juvenile with a knife and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Responding deputies investigated the incident and found the suspect near the scene.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was booked into the San Bernardino Juvenile Detention Center.

No further details about the incident have been released.