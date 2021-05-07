Boy cited for bringing gun to Thousand Oaks school, showing it to students: Sheriff’s Office

A boy was arrested and cited for bringing a handgun to a school in Thousand Oaks, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

School resource officers from the Thousand Oaks Police Department began investigating the incident and the boy, who lives in the Los Angeles area, on Monday.

“It was reported the juvenile suspect displayed the handgun to students who believed the handgun was real,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The boy was not present the day the handgun incident was reported and police said he was not attending the school “regularly.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a review of the student’s social media accounts showed evidence “the juvenile had access to a firearm.”

The name of the school was not released, and authorities did not specify the age of the juvenile.

A search warrant was served at the boy’s home on Thursday, during which a BB gun was seized. Sheriff’s officials said the BB gun was similar to the handgun the boy allegedly took to the school.

The boy was cited for unlawfully possessing a weapon on school grounds.

“Probation will work with the District Attorney’s Office, the minor’s attorney and a Ventura County Judge to determine the most appropriate action or resources to be provided or required for the minor,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities in this case urge parents of school-aged children to monitor their social media activity and encourage them to “make smart choices with the nature of the content they post.” Children are encouraged to report activity that may put others in danger. Suspicious activity can be reported to Sheriff’s Dispatch at 805-654-9511.