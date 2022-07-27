An investigation is underway after a boy was struck and killed by a driver in Long Beach Tuesday.

Officers received a report of an injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police arrived at the location to find that the driver of the vehicle had remained and was willing to cooperate with the investigation.

A male juvenile who was struck by the vehicle was determined to be dead at the scene, Long Beach Police Department Sgt. O’Dowd confirmed.

The name and exact age of the victim were not immediately available.

No further details about the crash, including whether the boy was in a crosswalk or not, have been released.

Lakewood Boulevard was closed between Stearns and Willow streets during the investigation.