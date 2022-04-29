Detectives are looking for the parents of a young boy found in a homeless encampment along the Los River Thursday.

The child was located in a riverbed near the 710 and 105 freeways around 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy possibly goes by the name of “Anthony,” according to the release.

Anthony was with a Hispanic man when he was found. No details about the man were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 562-623-3500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.