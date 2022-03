A boy believed to be about 10 years old was injured in a bicycle crash in Sylmar, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The boy was involved in a mountain bike crash and reportedly fell shortly after 6 p.m. in the 12400 block of Valley Vista Way, according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

The boy was injured, and though his condition is not known, Prange said he suffered traumatic injuries.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed him being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.