A boy was killed and a man was injured after being hit by a car in Hawthorne Sunday night, police said.

The crash was reported around 8:35 p.m. near the intersection of El Segundo Boulevard and Truro Avenue.

An investigation revealed a boy, a girl and a man were crossing the street after leaving a nearby laundromat when they were struck by a vehicle heading east on El Segundo Boulevard, Hawthorne police said.

The boy, believed to be 12 or 13 years old, died from his injuries, while the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as not life threatening. The two are believed to be related, but police did not elaborate on their relationship.

Clothes were left strewn in the street as police investigated the crash.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.