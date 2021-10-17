Boy killed in North Hills after car crash sends vehicle onto sidewalk

A child died Sunday after a hit-and-run car crash in North Hills sent one vehicle careening onto a sidewalk and into his stroller, police said.

The crash occurred in the 15500 block of West Nordhoff Street near Langdon Avenue, where Officer Cervantes of the LAPD said two vehicles, a Honda HR-V and a gray Toyota Camry, collided at about 7:35 a.m.

The force of the wreck sent the Honda over a curb, where it hit an adult woman and a 1-and-a-half-year-old boy who were walking on the sidewalk, Cervantes said.

The family of the slain child identified him as Sebastian Alfredo Morales and said the woman, who has since returned home, is his grandmother.

Morales was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and he later succumbed to his injuries. The woman was transported in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Morales’ grandfather, Alfredo Morales, said he heard “the impact of the cars” and turned to see the vehicle pinning the child’s stroller against a brick wall.

“As soon as I hear that, the car went to my grandson,” Morales said.

Morales’ neighbors said they’re heartbroken for the family.

“It’s so, so, extremely so sad,” neighbor Juan Hurtado said.

The LAPD is investigating and has not yet determined if alcohol, drugs or speed were a factor in the crash, Cervantes said, though the investigation is treating the case as a hit-and-run, as the Honda stayed after the wreck, but the Toyota left the scene.