A minor is facing several charges after he allegedly was spotted driving a stolen car that he then crashed before trying to run from police in San Marino.

The car was spotted by an automated license plate reader at San Gabriel and California boulevards at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday, the San Marino Police Department said in a news release.

When officers spotted the car at Huntington Drive and Del Mar Avenue, the vehicle turned left onto Del Mar, then “made an abrupt right turn into the rear alley of the 2400 block of Huntington Drive where the vehicle collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle and a block wall,” police said.

The boy hopped out and ran though residential streets, back yards and the Rubio Wash before trying to hide in a garage in the 1500 block of Rubio Drive.

A K-9 found the boy behind a locked door in the garage, and despite jumping out of a garage window, the boy was apprehended by police in the 1400 block of Del Mar Avenue, police said.

After being medically cleared at a local hospital, the boy was booked on charges of burglary, evading, hit-and-run and vehicle theft.

The boy was released on his own recognizance, though he and his parent were issued citations requiring them to appear in court.