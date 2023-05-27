In salute to fallen soldiers, the Boy Scouts of America, Western Los Angeles County Council’s annual Memorial Day flag placement ceremony took place at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday.

More than 300 Boy Scouts of America placed over 90,000 flags on grave sites.

The ceremony included speeches from the Boy Scouts and other groups honoring service members who died while serving the country during significant moments in history including World War I and the Civil War.

“Civic responsibility is an important part of scouting so every scout needs to understand and recognize the sacrifice that folks have made for this country and how they can contribute to their service to the community as well,” says Lee Harrison, CEO of Boy Scouts of America, Western Los Angeles County Council.

Following the ceremony, Harrison says the boy scouts planned to visit each grave, plant a flag, and take a moment to recognize the soldiers’ contributions.

“I think it’s a good chance for them to take a moment to reflect on how important it is to do good service to the community,” Harrison said. “Often times young people don’t have an opportunity to reflect on all the hard work that people put into making our country a safe place to live.”

Additional events are planned throughout the weekend.