A boy was shot while he was inside a vehicle in La Puente Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The department told KTLA just after 10 p.m. first responders were transporting the boy to a nearby hospital. He was shot in the 500 block of 5th Street, authorities said.

Authorities did not release details about his condition or any other information Sunday night.

Check back for updates to this developing story.