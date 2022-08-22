A bicycle struck by a vehicle in Camarillo is seen in the aftermath of the crash on Aug. 5, 2022. (RMG News)

A 14-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Camarillo earlier this month remains hospitalized with a brain injury, his mother told KTLA on Monday.

The crash occurred about around 12:25 p.m. Aug. 5 along Promenade Drive south of East Ventura Boulevard, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The crash site is near the Camarillo Premium Outlets.

An investigation found that two 14-year-old boys were riding their bicycles through a parking lot when they were struck by a vehicle heading south.

The boys were taken to a hospital and the driver, a 68-year-old woman, remained at the scene, officials said.

Video from the scene shows one of the boys alert as he is treated on a gurney. He suffered minor injuries and is recovering at home, Senior Deputy Luke Riordan told KTLA.

The mother of the other boy told KTLA that a truck yielded for the victims, but another vehicle went around the truck and struck them.

She said her son, Ethan Jordan, was pinned under the car and dragged a few feet.

When paramedics responded, he did not have a pulse.

Ethan Jordan is shown in an undated photo posted on a GoFundMe page in August 2022.

Nova Jordan said her son’s brain injury was extensive because his brain did not pump oxygen for 20 minutes after the crash.

She said Ethan is one of seven foster children.

A GoFundMe page created to help the family indicates Ethan also suffered a collapsed lung, a cracked sternum, a fractured L5 vertebrae and serious road rash.

“It is day to day right now,” the fundraising page reads. “We won’t know the status of the damage to his brain due to being without oxygen for a period of time, but we are all hopeful and optimistic.”

Ethan is described as a “good kid.”

“He’s the kind of kid that you wish for your child to be friends with and lucky for me mine is. He’s extremely respectful, helpful, and caring,” the GoFundMe reads.