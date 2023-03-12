First responders on the scene after a boy was swept away by fast moving waters in the Santa Ana River Sunday Mar. 12, 2023 (OFCA)

A little boy who was swept away by fast moving waters in the Santa Ana Riverbed Sunday was rescued, officials announced.

Authorities with the Orange County Fire Authority received a call about the incident just after 2 p.m.

The boy was swept away when he got too close to the water’s edge. His father went into the water after him but was unable to reach his son. A bystander spotted the child drifting down the river, jumped in and was able to rescue him in the area of Fairview Street and the Santa Ana Riverbed, approximately a half mile from where the boy got caught in the water.

“A Swift Water Rescue response was launched, but fortunately everyone made it out,” OCFA officials said. “The boy was assessed and treated by our firefighter paramedics and escorted to the hospital in stable condition.”

Officials urged caution near local waterways.

“While we have a break from the rain, there is or may still be water flowing in waterways throughout Orange County. We strongly recommend everyone stay clear. It doesn’t take a lot of water to wash people downriver where there are many dangerous hazards,” officials said.