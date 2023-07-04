Police units respond to an emergency in this file image. (Getty Images)

A man suspected of holding his girlfriend against her will and then throwing her from a moving car in the unincorporated area of Bloomington was arrested overnight, officials said Tuesday.

The initial incident took place around 7 p.m. Saturday when the suspect, identified as 21-year-old William Escobar, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to remain in his vehicle against her will, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Eventually, Escobar slowed the vehicle near the intersection of Slover Avenue and Linden Avenue and pushed the victim out while still in motion, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Good Samaritans who witnessed the incident helped the victim and notified authorities.

Arriving deputies determined the victim was involved in an ongoing disturbance that originated in Riverside County.

She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Deputies obtained a warrant and located Escobar late Monday at his home in the 1100 block of North Lilac Avenue in Rialto.

Escobar tried to flee but was quickly apprehended and arrested.

Anyone with further information was asked to call the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767. Information may also be left on the WeTip website at www.wetip.com.