Boyfriend arrested in killing of missing L.A. woman who was found dead in her car in Simi Valley

A woman’s boyfriend was arrested in her killing after she was found dead in a car in Simi Valley last week, LAPD said Wednesday.

Angela Kukawski’s body was discovered in her parked car in the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley on Dec. 23, one day after she was reported missing from Sherman Oaks, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Her boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Detectives believe that Barker killed the victim inside their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley,” LAPD said in the release.

Kukawski was a business manager whose clients included the Kardashians and Nicki Minaj, Variety reported.

Police did not provide further details on why Barker was suspected in his girlfriend’s killing, or what is believed to have motivated it.

It’s also unclear how the woman died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 818-374-9550. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at 8000222-8477.