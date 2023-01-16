A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her.

Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced deceased. Two additional unidentified adult victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department identified Gallardo’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Edgar Navarrete, as the suspect in the killing. A weapon believed to have been used in the murder was also recovered at the scene of the crime.

The motive for the slaying is currently under investigation by detectives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 714-288-6740.

Navarrete is being held on a $1.05 million bail. He is due in court on Wednesday, according to jail records.