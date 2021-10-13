Boyfriend sought after woman fatally stabbed in San Bernardino: Police

Jovanny Romo Arellanes is seen in a photo released by San Bernardino police.

San Bernardino police are asking for the public’s help to catch a man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend to death over the weekend.

The incident was initially reported Saturday as a possible domestic call in the 1500 block of North Sepulveda Avenue, according to a San Bernardino Police Department bulletin.

When officers responded to the location, they found the victim, Briseida Guillen, with stab wounds to her upper body, police said Tuesday. Guillen died of her injuries.

Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Jovanny Romo Arellanes, was identified as the suspect in the fatal stabbing, according to investigators.

A $1 million warrant has been issued for his arrest and authorities are searching for the suspect.

Arellanes is described as Hispanic, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case or who has knowledge of Arellanes’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Hernandez at 909-384-5620 or Sgt. Campos at 909-384-5613.