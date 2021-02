Miguel Angel Murcia said he would have been content to get his COVID-19 vaccine at Dodger Stadium’s mass drive-through vaccination site.

But the 75-year-old doesn’t drive. He doesn’t have family nearby. And he doesn’t have internet access.

So instead Murcia relied on persistence — repeatedly phoning the staff at Clínica Monseñor Romero in Boyle Heights where he’s been a patient for more than a decade.

“When will you have the vaccine available?” he asked.

The coronavirus is killing Latinos in Los Angeles at an alarming rate. Still, a clinic serving communities at the epicenter of the pandemic—Latino & Indigenous people from Mexico & Central America—received only 100 vaccines for its 12,000 patients. #COVID https://t.co/2zT80351pw — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) February 7, 2021

Since March, the positivity rate at the Boyle Heights clinic has been consistently at 40%. That’s more than triple the seven-day average testing positivity rate for L.A. County, which was at 9.99% Saturday morning. https://t.co/2zT80351pw — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) February 7, 2021

This comes at the same time COVID-19 death toll among Los Angeles County Latinos is reaching frightening levels that the county’s top health officials have called “frankly horrifying." https://t.co/NRzNVPyCmC — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) February 7, 2021