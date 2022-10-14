Protesters gathered in Boyle Heights on Friday to demand accountability from Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de León.

Former Council President Nury Martinez stepped down from her leadership role and ultimately resigned for her part in the scandal, as did Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

As of Friday, however, de León and Councilmember Gil Cedillo have resisted calls for them to step down, prompting the rally aimed at de León, who represents Boyle Heights.

“Resign. Now. You no longer have the trust of the Boyle Heights community, the Eastside community, because of what you said and also what you tolerated in those conversations that happened,” said Cinthia Gonzalez. “We know now that it’s a reflection of who you are, of where your values and where your morals stand, and it’s not aligned with what we want here in the community, so Kevin de León has to go.”

De León’s office has not returned KTLA’s request for comment.