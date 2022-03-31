A man was shot in Boyle Heights Thursday afternoon, causing a crash, officials said.

The man, whose age and name were not released, was reportedly shot shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Savannah Street, near the intersection with East Second Street, according to Officer Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers requested ambulance for the victim, Cruz said.

An ambulance responded to the scene, as did a fire truck and engine, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department, who added that the collision was a result of the shooting.

The man’s condition was not available, nor was any information about the shooter.