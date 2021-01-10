Boyle Heights shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized; gunman still at large

At least three people were injured and one died during a shooting in Boyle Heights Saturday evening, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fickett Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA 5 News.

The Los Angeles Police Department barricaded the scene after authorities received a call at 8:48 p.m. about a suspect shooting at a group of people, officials said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD said. His age was not immediately available.

The other victims include a 27-year-old woman in serious condition and a 25-year-old man in critical condition, officials said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area of North Fickett and Malabar streets to search for the suspect, the Fire Department said.

But LAPD Hollenbeck Division later confirmed that the suspect had fled the scene.

Details about what prompted the shooting, or who fired the shots, were not immediately available.

